BRIEF-Delta comments on demand, expected jet purchases

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines: * During earnings conference call, Delta says it is seeing positive trends in November despite difficult
comparisons, adds it expects leisure traffic to be good for upcoming holiday
period * Delta will be replacing 50-seat planes with larger jets as
part of fleet restructuring * Delta says it has gained new share among corporate customers, notes
some modest share gains in wake of issues at AMR Corp’s American
Airlines * Delta says it is in process of running competiton between Bombardier
and Embraer for regional jets as it looks to replace
50-seat jets