BRIEF-Delta comments on demand, expected jet purchases
October 24, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Delta comments on demand, expected jet purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines: * During earnings conference call, Delta says it is seeing positive trends in November despite difficult

comparisons, adds it expects leisure traffic to be good for upcoming holiday

period * Delta will be replacing 50-seat planes with larger jets as

part of fleet restructuring * Delta says it has gained new share among corporate customers, notes

some modest share gains in wake of issues at AMR Corp’s American

Airlines * Delta says it is in process of running competiton between Bombardier

and Embraer for regional jets as it looks to replace

50-seat jets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
