#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Delta Air to raise quarterly dividend, sets new share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 50 percent later this year and launch a new share repurchase plan as it builds on a strategy to enhance returns for shareholders.

The airline said its board approved a $2-billion share buyback program that will be completed by the end of 2016. The quarterly payout will rise to 9 cents a share from 6 cents a share in the third quarter, the company added.

Last year, Delta paid its first dividend in 10 years and launched a $500 million share buyback program. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

