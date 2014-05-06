Delta Air to raise quarterly dividend, sets new share buyback

May 6 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 50 percent later this year and launch a new share repurchase plan as it builds on a strategy to enhance returns for shareholders.

The airline said its board approved a $2-billion share buyback program that will be completed by the end of 2016. The quarterly payout will rise to 9 cents a share from 6 cents a share in the third quarter, the company added.

Last year, Delta paid its first dividend in 10 years and launched a $500 million share buyback program. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)