FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta feeder Compass Airlines' flight attendants request release to strike
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Delta feeder Compass Airlines' flight attendants request release to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Flight attendants of Compass Airlines, a feeder service for Delta Air Lines Inc, said they sought arbitration by the National Mediation Board (NMB) that will allow them to strike if management fails to negotiate a new agreement.

The flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), said if the NMB grants its request and agrees that management has refused to make significant movement, negotiations will be declared deadlocked leading to a “cooling off” period and a strike deadline.

Compass Flight Attendants have been seeking an agreement that provides fair wages, better working conditions and benefits, AFA Compass President Catriona Bagley said in a statement.

When contacted, a response from Compass was not immediately available.

Compass, owned by Minneapolis-headquartered Trans States Holdings, provides about 190 daily flights to over 50 Delta Air Lines destinations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.