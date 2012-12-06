Delta feeder Compass Airlines' flight attendants request release to strike

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Flight attendants of Compass Airlines, a feeder service for Delta Air Lines Inc, said they sought arbitration by the National Mediation Board (NMB) that will allow them to strike if management fails to negotiate a new agreement.

The flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), said if the NMB grants its request and agrees that management has refused to make significant movement, negotiations will be declared deadlocked leading to a “cooling off” period and a strike deadline.

Compass Flight Attendants have been seeking an agreement that provides fair wages, better working conditions and benefits, AFA Compass President Catriona Bagley said in a statement.

When contacted, a response from Compass was not immediately available.

Compass, owned by Minneapolis-headquartered Trans States Holdings, provides about 190 daily flights to over 50 Delta Air Lines destinations.