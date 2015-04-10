Delta avoids liability to U.S. fliers delayed from Europe

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday dealt a setback to U.S. airline passengers, saying a European Union regulation that provides compensation for flight cancellations and long delays cannot be enforced in U.S. courts.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled in favor of Delta Air Lines Inc in concluding that only courts in EU countries may enforce a 2004 law requiring carriers to compensate inconvenienced travelers departing from those countries.

That law, Regulation 261, awards passengers between 250 euros and 600 euros (US$265 to $636), depending on flight distance, if their flights are delayed for more than three hours or canceled on short notice.

Several U.S. residents sued Delta in a proposed class action in the United States, after the Atlanta-based carrier failed to compensate them for long delays on transcontinental flights.

Writing for a three-judge appeals court panel, Circuit Judge Diane Sykes said the “text and structure” of the Regulation 261 require that compensation claims be handled in Europe, potentially making enforcement more consistent.

“Asking a U.S. court to wade into an area of EU law that is fraught with uncertainty risks offending principles of international comity,” Sykes wrote. “That is particularly true when the claim created by foreign law is alien to our own; our domestic law has no cause of action analogous to EU 261.”

Hank Bates, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Delta and its lawyer did not immediately respond to similar requests. The decision upheld an October 2012 ruling by U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago.

The plaintiffs included Illinois residents Gennadiy Volodarskiy and his wife, Oxana Volodarskaya, whose August 2009 flight to Chicago from London was delayed more than eight hours.

They also included New Jersey resident Richard Cohen, who along with his wife arrived in Philadelphia more than 24 hours late after Delta canceled their November 2010 flight from Paris.

The case is Volodarskiy et al v. Delta Airlines Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-3521. (1 euro = US$1.06)