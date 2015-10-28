FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Delta Electronics expects record high profit in 2015-2016
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 28, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Delta Electronics expects record high profit in 2015-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl said on Wednesday it expected net profit to hit record highs in 2015 and 2016 thanks to sustained global demand and improved margins, after it focused more on innovation and high-end products.

The company maintained a revenue growth target of 5-10 percent this year and growth should continue next year after expansion in India, Europe and Africa, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters.

Delta, which produces mobile chargers and power supplies for telecoms and automotive sectors, posted nine-month net profit of 5 billion baht ($140.85 million), up 3.7 percent on year. ($1 = 35.5000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.