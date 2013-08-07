FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Airbus 330 lands safely in Amsterdam after flaps malfunction
August 7, 2013 / 3:02 PM / in 4 years

Delta Airbus 330 lands safely in Amsterdam after flaps malfunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Detroit-bound Delta Air Lines Inc Airbus A330 made an emergency landing in Amsterdam on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing technical difficulties following take-off from Paris, the airline said.

“Delta Flight 99 was unable to retract its flaps after take off,” Delta said in a statement.

“As a precaution, the crew diverted the aircraft to Schiphol Amsterdam Airport, landed uneventfully and taxied to the gate.”

The airline said the 298 passengers on board were being rebooked after disembarking the aircraft normally, a Delta spokesman said. The flight had a crew of 11.

The tracking website Flightradar24 showed the Airbus had circled several times over the city of Norwich in England, about 250 km (155 miles) from Schiphol across the North Sea before landing at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

