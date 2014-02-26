FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta to award frequent flier miles based on ticket price
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Delta to award frequent flier miles based on ticket price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it would make a major change to its frequent-flier program, basing the number of miles earned toward free flights on how much customers spend rather than the distance traveled.

The change, which will take effect next year, will sweeten mileage awards for travelers who pay more for airline tickets, the carrier said in a statement.

Delta said the new program would favor “frequent business travelers” and leisure fliers who buy tickets at higher fares. Generally, business passengers pay more than leisure travelers.

Passengers will garner between five and 11 miles for each dollar spent on airfares depending on their frequent-flier status under the changes, the carrier said.

“The travel industry, including nearly all hotel and credit card programs, has already moved to a spend-based model,” Jeff Robertson, vice president for Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program, said in the statement. “Delta will become the first U.S. global carrier to make this transition to better reward our most loyal customers.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.