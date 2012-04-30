FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta to buy US refinery for $150 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 30, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Delta to buy US refinery for $150 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delta Air Lines Inc will buy a Pennsylvania oil refinery from ConocoPhillips for $150 million, the first time an airline has bought a refinery, highlighting the industry’s desparate attempt to save money on fuel costs.

Delta said on Monday the refinery would be run by a leadership team headed by Jeffrey Warmann, who last ran Murphy Oil USA’s Meraux, Louisiano refinery. The bid to buy the plant has puzzled analysts who wondered how an airline could succeed at running a refinery that has lost money for experienced energy companies.

Delta said its Monroe Energy LLC unit expects to close the purchase in the first half. Under a three-year agreement as part of the deal, oil major BP will supply crude oil to the plant, while BP and former owners Phillips 66 will get a share of the gasoline, diesel and refined fuel to sell.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.