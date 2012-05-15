BRIEF-Thai Delta keeps 2012 sales growth target

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Keeps its 2012 sales growth target of 10 percent and expects net profit to be higher than last year, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters

* To make decision in the fourth quarter on whether it would invest more in its fourth plant in India after the company slowed down investment there after weak electronics demand as a result of Europe’s economic crisis

* Export-oriented Delta, the country’s biggest tech firm by market value, reported a 28 percent rise in net profit of 713 million baht ($23 million)in the first quarter ($1 = 31.35 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)