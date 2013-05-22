FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interview-Delta to wait for new narrowbody models
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Interview-Delta to wait for new narrowbody models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines:

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines will continue to sit out a wave of orders for the latest fuel-saving narrowbody models produced by Airbus and Boeing as it waits for newly developed engines to prove themselves in service, Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.

The two manufacturers have stacked up orders for more than 3,000 of the revamped models, the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo, which boast fuel savings of around 15 percent from the second half of the decade.

“We’d rather get toward the end of a production line because one, the airplane has probably been stretched, and stretched economics are always better than the original economics,” Anderson told Reuters reporters and editors at Reuters New York headquarters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.