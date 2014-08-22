BRIEF-Delta Lloyd completes longevity transaction with RGA

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Has completed a transaction with Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to mitigate longevity risk related to its dutch life insurance portfolio

* Contract will reduce financial effects of policyholders living longer than currently expected which results in longer durations of annuities and pension payments

* Entry date of transaction is 1 January 2014 retroactively

* Swap relates to underlying longevity reserves of approximately 12 billion euros