BRIEF-Athene Holding to buy Delta Lloyd's German subsidiaries
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Athene Holding to buy Delta Lloyd's German subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd :

* Athene Holding Ltd to acquire Delta Lloyd’s German subsidiaries

* Announced today that it will acquire Delta Lloyd Deutschland Ag and its subsidiaries

* Transaction is expected to close by Q3 of 2015

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* DLD had assets of approximately 4.3 billion euro(approximately $5.1 billion) as of September 30, 2014

* DLD will operate under athene name after closing,

* Will retain DLD’s employee base and management team and use its existing location in Wiesbaden as headquarters of German operations

* Athene was represented on this transaction by Linklaters Llp in Munich and Ernst & Young Gmbh Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Munich Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
