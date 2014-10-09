FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd scraps plans to sell Belgian operations
October 9, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd scraps plans to sell Belgian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add name of company in headline)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said on Thursday it has abandoned plans to sell its Belgian operations after talks with a potential buyer failed to materialise in a deal.

“The exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer did not result in agreement about the value and terms of a sale,” Delta Lloyd said in a statement. It did not name the potential buyer.

The Belgian operations, with 170,000 clients and assets worth roughly 6.9 billion euros ($8.8 billion), will stay within the Delta Lloyd group, it said.

The Dutch insurance sector, with six major competitors, is ripe for consolidation after a wave of bailouts following the 2008 financial crisis.

Delta Lloyd has been named in Dutch media reports as a bidder for the insurance operations of rival SNS Reaal, which will soon go up for sale as part of terms of an emergency government capital injection. (1 US dollar = 0.7835 euro) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

