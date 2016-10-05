FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NN Group launches 2.4 bln euro bid for Delta Lloyd
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 5:31 AM / a year ago

NN Group launches 2.4 bln euro bid for Delta Lloyd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - NN Group, the largest Dutch insurer by market capitalisation, on Wednesday launched an offer to buy the number 3 Delta Lloyd for 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in cash.

NN Group said it would offer 5.30 euros per share for Delta, a 29 percent premium over its closing price on Tuesday, and 53 percent higher than its three-month average.

NN has thrived due to strong capitalisation under Europe's new Solvency II rules, while Delta Lloyd swooned and twice it has been forced to issue shares. NN Group's bid is subject to approval from Delta's board, regulators and shareholders. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.