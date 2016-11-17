FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
NN Group disagrees with Delta Lloyd on merger benefits
November 17, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 9 months ago

NN Group disagrees with Delta Lloyd on merger benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Insurer Delta Lloyd, which last month rejected an unsolicited 2.4 billion euro takeover offer from rival NN Group, might be overstating the financial benefits of such a deal, NN Group said on Thursday in a slide for an analysts' presentation.

Delta Lloyd on Wednesday said it was open to a takeover and would consider a better offer from NN Group. Delta Lloyd also estimated that benefits from a tie-up between the two companies at least 200 million euros.

NN Group's slide said that "with respect to Delta Lloyd's views on synergies" it disagreed on several points, including the value to both companies of NN group's stronger capital position.

"NN Group remains cautious on capital benefits and their value," the slide said. "Dissynergies, restructuring costs, execution risk and solvency assumption alignment (are) also relevant valuation factors."

Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman

