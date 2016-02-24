FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch central bank says it's "happy" with Delta Lloyd share issue plan - CEO
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch central bank says it's "happy" with Delta Lloyd share issue plan - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd CEO Hans van der Noordaa said on Wednesday the Dutch central bank, the DNB, was “happy” with the company’s plan to issue 650 million euros ($716 million) worth of new shares to boost its level of solvency.

Earlier on Wednesday Delta Lloyd said it would reduce the intended rights issue from an earlier target of 1 billion euros in a bid to satisfy shareholders who felt the offer was unnecessarily large.

“The DNB is very much aware of what’s going on, and the DNB is happy that we are proposing this rights issue to our shareholders,” Van der Noordaa said in an interview with Reuters. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

