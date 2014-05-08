REFILE-Insurer Delta Lloyd first-quarter new mortgages more than triple

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV said new mortgages more than tripled in the first quarter, taking the sting off a 5 percent decline in gross written premiums during the period.

New mortgages rose to 380 million euros ($529.06 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 114 million euros a year earlier.

Delta Lloyd wrote less life insurance during the period, dragging total gross written premiums down to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)