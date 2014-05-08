FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Insurer Delta Lloyd first-quarter new mortgages more than triple
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 8, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Insurer Delta Lloyd first-quarter new mortgages more than triple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV said new mortgages more than tripled in the first quarter, taking the sting off a 5 percent decline in gross written premiums during the period.

New mortgages rose to 380 million euros ($529.06 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 114 million euros a year earlier.

Delta Lloyd wrote less life insurance during the period, dragging total gross written premiums down to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.