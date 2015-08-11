UPDATE 2-Delta Lloyd shares plunge on capital setback

* Shares fall 20 percent on capital ratio miss

* Analysts worry about safety of dividend (Recasts with solvency data)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd plunged more than 20 percent on Tuesday after a closely watched capital ratio fell short of forecasts, raising concerns about management and the dividend outlook.

Delta Lloyd’s IGD capital ratio, the main solvency measure used for insurers, came in at 179 percent at the end of June, down from 183 percent at the end of last year and well below the 192 percent analysts had forecast.

The company said the value of its fixed income portfolio had declined which impacted capital.

Shares fell 20 percent to 13.25 euros, and have now underperformed the AEX index of blue chip shares by more than 40 percent over the past year.

Analysts from Credit Suisse called the miss a “cause for concern, while communication on the topic as late as June ... raises questions on whether management have been on top of developments.”

In March, Delta Lloyd issued 337 million euros worth of new shares. In June it updated markets on a transaction to hedge risk from its life insurance portfolio and said the impact on its IGD ratio would be only “limited.”

SNS Securities analyst Marcell Houben said the solvency miss “raises the question of whether DL can maintain its dividend.”

It paid an interim dividend of 0.42 euros per share.

The company said it has sold some of its private equity investments and would seek to sell some of its commercial real estate holdings to prepare for new Solvency II rules that will apply to European insurers from next year.

In its earnings report, Delta Lloyd focused on a solid performance in the company’s life and general insurance operations, with a gross operational result of 527 million euros ($579 million), up from 269 million in the same period of 2014.

That beat analysts’ consensus of 427 million euros.

The negative market reaction on solvency comes when the company is seeking to shake off the effects of an ethics dispute that led to the resignation of its CFO. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Keith Weir)