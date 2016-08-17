FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Delta Lloyd cautious on cash generation, solvency up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Delta Lloyd cautious on cash generation, solvency up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that was forced to issue new shares to boost its cash buffers in April, surprised investors with a sharp improvement to its solvency ratio on Wednesday, sending the company's shares sharply higher.

Its capital strength under Europe's new Solvency II rules improved to 173 percent of the minimum requirement, ahead of the 164 percent analysts had expected, and far ahead of the 154 percent it stood at immediately after the 650 million-euro ($732 million) rights issue.

But first-half operating results were weaker than expected, with cash generation of 66 million euros far short of the medium-term annual target of 200-250 million euros, partly due to Delta having to pay out 33 million euros as a result of severe weather claims.

"Our target is a medium-term run-rate target," Chief Financial Officer Clifford Abrahams said. "We are cautious on our ability to do that this year," he added.

However, the company's shares were up 5 percent at 3.67 euros by 0742 GMT, having opened up 8 percent after the first-half results were issued.

"Capital will dominate the share price reaction today," ABN Amro analysts said in a note. "However, expect consensus to come down on the back of today's weak results."

Its solvency ratio was helped by one-off effects, including the boost to the value of its bond holdings given by the flight to fixed-income following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The gross operational result of 320 million euros fell short of the 402 million euros forecast by analysts polled for Reuters and was sharply down on last year's first-half result of 527 million euros.

Chief Executive Hans van der Nordaa said the company's plans to cut costs by 10 percent by 2018 was "still on track". Further measures, including withdrawing from non-profitable market segments, would be announced in the second half, he added. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.