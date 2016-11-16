Delta Lloyd says solvency fell in Q3; to consider right bid from NN

AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that is being pursued for a takeover by larger peer NN Group, said on Wednesday its solvency has slipped during the third quarter and repeated it would consider a better offer from NN.

On Oct. 7, Delta Lloyd rejected an unsolicited bid of 5.30 euros per share from NN Group valuing the company's equity at 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion). Delta Lloyd shares closed at 5.56 euros on Tuesday.

In a statement, Delta Lloyd said NN Group's offer "substantially undervalues" the company, though "we are not opposed to transactions that will create value for our shareholders."

"Delta Lloyd estimates that a transaction with NN Group could deliver cost synergies of approximately 200 million euros per year over and above our existing cost savings plans updated today."

The company said it would also benefit from NN's stronger capital position.

Delta Lloyd reported solvency of 156 percent at the end of third quarter, under Europe's new Solvency II rules, down from 173 percent at the end of June.

ING analysts had forecast a decline to 163 percent. Analysts pay close attention to the figure as a sign of a company's ability to pay dividends.

Delta Lloyd was forced to issue 650 million euros worth of new shares in March after its solvency fell below levels acceptable to its regulator, the Dutch central bank.

By comparison NN Group has a Solvency II ratio of 252 percent.

"We need to continue to improve the quality of our capital," Delta Lloyd said.

Delta Lloyd's trading update also warned of weaknesses in its business and contained a notable change in guidance.

"Our business is solid, but operational performance needs improvement, including further necessary cost reduction," it said. "During the first nine months, our commercial performance was mixed."

The company, which had previously said it would generate 200-250 million euros in cash annually, said Wednesday it would meet that goal "over time." ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)