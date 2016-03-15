FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norges bank votes in favor of Delta Lloyd rights issue
March 15, 2016

Norges bank votes in favor of Delta Lloyd rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Norges Bank, the second largest shareholder in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd, said on Tuesday it supports the company’s proposed 650 million euro rights issue.

A minority of shareholders oppose the issue, which they say is unnecessary. Delta Lloyd says it needs the capital to meet new European solvency rules.

Shareholders are due to vote on Wednesday after an attempt by two major investors to block the meeting was rejected by a Dutch court on Monday. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Keith Weir)

