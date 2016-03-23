FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Lloyd sets terms for 650 mln euro rights issue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Delta Lloyd sets terms for 650 mln euro rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Wednesday set the terms of its 650 million euro ($727 million) rights issue.

The company, which narrowly won shareholder approval for the issue last week, has said it needs proceeds to improve its solvency under Europe’s new Solvency II regulatory regime.

Each Delta Lloyd shareholder will be granted the right to subscribe for a new shares to be issued at 2.85 euros per share at the end of trading Wednesday. The company’s shares closed on Tuesday at 5.89 euros. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.