Delta Lloyd cuts size of planned share issue to 650 mln euros
February 24, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Delta Lloyd cuts size of planned share issue to 650 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Wednesday said it would reduce the size of a planned share issue to 650 million euros ($715.65 million) from 1 billion euros, in a bid to appease shareholders.

The company said in a statement its solvency under Europe’s new Solvency II rules had slipped to 131 percent at the end of the year, but it would be boosted by 45 percentage points by the rights issue and the sale of its 30.5 percent stake in Van Lanschot bank. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
