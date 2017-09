AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer, intends to sell its 30.5 percent stake in Van Lanschot bank to institutional investors via a banking syndicate, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday.

Delta Lloyd has previously said it would seek to sell the stake as part of plans to improve its solvency, but had not specified how. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.