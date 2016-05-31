FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Lloyd to sell 27.4 pct stake in Van Lanschot
May 31, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Delta Lloyd to sell 27.4 pct stake in Van Lanschot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV will sell up to 11.3 million depositary receipts, representing 27.4 percent of the total capital of Van Lanschot bank , the Dutch insurer announced on Tuesday.

The offer and subscription period is expected to last until June 7, 2016 for retail investors, or till June 8 for institutional investors.

The offer price is presumed to be in the range of 15.00 euros to 18.00 euros per offer, the company added in a statement.

Delta Lloyd has previously said it would seek to sell the stake as part of plans to improve its solvency. (Reporting by Jochen Elegeert in Gdynia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

