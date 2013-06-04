FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta to scrap Memphis hub, cut flights and 230 workers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Delta to scrap Memphis hub, cut flights and 230 workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Memphis hub unprofitable, carrier says

* Customer service, cargo employees affected by cuts

June 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to scrap its Memphis, Tennessee, hub in September, cutting 230 jobs and scaling back flights to make the location profitable.

Delta plans to drop to about 60 flights a day in September from almost 300 daily flights when Memphis was a hub for Northwest Airlines, which was bought by Delta in 2008.

The carrier said in a memo to staff that rising fuel costs and the heavy use of 50-seat regional planes that have become more costly to operate have made Memphis an unprofitable hub. The job cuts, involving airport customer service and Delta Cargo workers, are effective Sept. 3, the memo said.

Larry Cox, president and chief executive of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, said the Memphis airport was looking to attract other airlines. Southwest Airlines Co said last month it plans new flights to Memphis in November.

Given the proximity of Memphis to Atlanta, Delta’s headquarters city and its biggest hub, the move was not unexpected, Cox said.

“The silver lining is that we’ll probably get more airline service from other carriers like Southwest that were reluctant to get in here,” Cox added.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Memphis would remain one of Delta’s top 10 departure stations but would no longer be a hub. Workers affected by the cuts will have the opportunity to take positions in other locations, he said.

Shares of Delta rose 1.6 percent to $18.09 on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.