RLPC: Delta Air Lines to launch $1.7B refinancing

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines is launching $1.7 billion in senior secured refinancing loans on Monday via a bank meeting, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Barclays will launch the deal at 1:30 p.m. in New York City.

The loans comprise a $1 billion, six-year term loan B-1, a $250 million, 3.5-year term loan B-2 and a $450 million, five-year revolver. The revolver will be unfunded at close, according to a company filing.

Proceeds will go to refinance the company’s existing Pacific Routes senior secured credit facilities, and Pacific Routes senior secured notes, the filing said. The refinancing deal will also include $250 million in other unspecified debt financing.

Barclays is lead left on the deal. Barclays is joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and UBS on the right.

Calls to Delta were not returned by press time.

In September 2009, Delta entered credit facilities totaling $2.1 billion secured by Delta’s Pacific routes and related landing slots and gate leaseholds. The facilities included a $250 million first-lien term loan due September 2013, and a $500 million revolving credit maturing March 2013.

The loans were priced in conjunction with a $750 million 9.5 percent senior secured note offering, and a $600 million 11.75 percent second-lien bond offering.

In March 2011, Delta refinanced the September 2009 $250 million term loan via Citi.

Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer airline service to more than 330 destinations in 61 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs 80,000 employees and operates a mainline fleet of more than 700 aircraft.