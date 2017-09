Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc reported higher fourth- quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by a big income tax benefit.

Net income came to $8.5 billion, or $9.89 a share, compared with $7 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items such as a non-cash gain of $8 billion, profit was 65 cents a share.