Delta expects Trainer refinery to post modest profit in Q1 2014

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it expects to achieve a modest profit in the first quarter of 2014 at its Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery after the facility produced a loss of $46 million for the quarter ended in December and a $116 million loss for the full year.

Delta officials said on a conference call that the 185,000- barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, operated by its subsidiary, Monroe Energy LLC, would be able to run an average of 50,000 bpd of domestic crude in the first quarter of 2014.