Jan 22 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as Superstorm Sandy hurt its airline and refinery operations and it took various one-time charges.

The carrier said earnings came to $7 million, or 1 cent a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $425 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 28 cents a share.