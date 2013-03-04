FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta: Refinery to run at full capacity this week
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Delta: Refinery to run at full capacity this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * During presentation at J.P. Morgan conference, President Ed Bastian says Delta is on track to deliver best first quarter in more than a decade * Delta expects operating martin of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent for first

quarter, adds that rise in fuel costs has nicked margins a bit in period * Company’s last profitable first quarter was in year 2000 * Reiterates it expects to reach net debt target of $10 billion this year,

working on plan to return cash to shareholders * Says has had ‘teething’ pains in startup of trainer refinery, says expects

plant to be up and running at full capacity this week * Delta expects to break even on trainer refinery in first quarter, says expects

profit from refinery in second quarter * Carrier has been active in making arrangements to source Bakken crude for

Trainer refinery

