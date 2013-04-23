FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta comments on sequestration effects
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Delta comments on sequestration effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * During earnings conference call, carrier says expects second quarter unit revenue to be flat to down slightly * Delta says its defense business, which represents about 3 percent of

corporate revenues, has seen lower ticket revenue due to sequester * Delta says impact of air traffic control furloughs to be felt more on

its regional operations * Delta says it thinned regional connection flights in US Northeast on

Monday, with about 90 cancellations and it rebooked most of those customers

on Delta mainline flights * Delta says it saw delays on Monday mainly in the US Northeast * Expects to make May announcement about plan to return cash to

shareholders * Company has been affected by yen weakness, which has hurt demand in Japan beach markets, and Delta is reviewing its Pacific region capacity to determine possible reductions * Expects modest year over year improvement in unit revenue in May and

June

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.