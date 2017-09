Dec 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * During investor day webcast, carrier says it expects $2.6 billion pretax profit for 2013, up 70 percent over 2012 * Carrier sees ‘some modest global economic improvement’ taking shape in 2014 * Passenger unit revenue is expected to rise 2 percent to 3 percent in

fourth quarter * Carrier expects revenue of nearly $40 billion in 2014