BRIEF-Delta sees April unit revenues up in 6 percent range
April 23, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta sees April unit revenues up in 6 percent range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * During earnings conference call, carrier says April unit revenues trending up in the 6 percent range * May and June unit revenues look to be rising in 5 percent to 7 percent range * Yen weakness hurt Q1 revenue, but carriers adds China markets showing

year-over-year revenue gains * Joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic expected to be profitable

this year * CEO says carrier is ‘testing the market’ with recent request for proposals

for 50 wide-body aircraft, adds actual number of planes that may be bought could be ‘lot less’

