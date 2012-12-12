FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta looks to return cash to shareholders
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Delta looks to return cash to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * During investor meeting webcast, CEO Richard Anderson says he believes shortly industry will see American Airlines and US

Airways merger * CEO says believes consolidation is good, has led to industry progress * CEO says airline expects profit of $1.6 billion in 2012 * CEO says expects 2013 to bring ‘solid improvement’ over 2012 * Delta expects Q4 profit despite impact from superstorm sandy - filing * Delta CEO says company plans to introduce cash return plan for

shareholders in 2013 * Delta CEO says company will continue to innovate, support industry

consolidation * Delta says it is planning for 2013 with caution

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.