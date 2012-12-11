CORRECTED-BRIEF-Delta to buy Singapore Airlines' stake in Virgin Atlantic

(Corrects brief headline to Delta buying stake in Virgin Atlantic, not Singapore Airlines) Dec 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * Delta and Virgin Atlantic to form strategic alliance * Says to invest $360 million in acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic * Says new joint venture to include expanded trans-atlantic network * Says Virgin Atlantic Airways will retain its brand and operating certificate * Says Virgin Group and Sir Richard Branson will retain the majority 51 percent stake * Says the airlines will file an application with the U.S. department of transportation for antitrust immunity * Transaction also will be reviewed by U.S. Department of Justice and the EU’s competition regulator * Says acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic currently held by Singapore Airlines * Source text * Further company coverage