FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Delta to buy Singapore Airlines' stake in Virgin Atlantic
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Delta to buy Singapore Airlines' stake in Virgin Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects brief headline to Delta buying stake in Virgin Atlantic, not Singapore Airlines) Dec 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc : * Delta and Virgin Atlantic to form strategic alliance * Says to invest $360 million in acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic * Says new joint venture to include expanded trans-atlantic network * Says Virgin Atlantic Airways will retain its brand and operating certificate * Says Virgin Group and Sir Richard Branson will retain the majority 51 percent stake * Says the airlines will file an application with the U.S. department of transportation for antitrust immunity * Transaction also will be reviewed by U.S. Department of Justice and the EU’s competition regulator * Says acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic currently held by Singapore Airlines * Source text * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.