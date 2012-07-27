FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Delta Air Lines to shut down Comair
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Delta Air Lines to shut down Comair

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc will shut down its Comair subsidiary as it cuts back on low-margin regional flying.

The second-biggest U.S. airline said Comair, which serves Delta’s midwest and east coast hubs, will cease operations after Sept. 29.

“While regional flying has and will remain a key component of Delta’s network, customer expectations and the unit costs of regional flying have evolved,” Don Bornhorst, senior vice president of Delta Connection, said in a memo to employees.

The shutdown will not result in major changes to Delta’s network, the company said.

Comair had about 1,700 employees as of March, according to its website.

Cincinnati-based Comair accounts for about 1 percent of Delta’s network capacity. Its fleet is comprised entirely of Bombardier’s 50-, 65- and 76-seat Canadair Regional Jets.

Atlanta-based Delta recently said it plans to reduce the number of 50-seat regional jets from about 350 to 125 or fewer in the next few years.

Delta shares rose 1 percent to $9.53 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

