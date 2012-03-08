FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Lloyd expects Greece to enforce debt writedown
March 8, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 6 years

Delta Lloyd expects Greece to enforce debt writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd expects Greece to force its debt holders to accept a writedown of bonds by calling on so-called collective action clauses, Delta Lloyd Chief Executive Niek Hoek said on Thursday.

“Our base case expectation is that the clauses will be implemented and that debt will be restructured in this way,” Hoek told reporters.

Delta Lloyd, which has 77 million euros worth of Greek debt at nominal value, had not yet offered its Greek debt for the writedown deal, and would only do so if everyone participated, Hoek said.

