AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV : * Total gross written premiums rise 1 pct to 4.7 billion euros * Operational result increased 6 pct to 430 million euros * General insurance gross written premiums stable at 1.4 billion euros * New mortgages almost doubled to 1.3 billion euros (2012: EUR 0.7 billion) * Proposed total dividend 2013 stable at 1.03 euros per ordinary share * FY operating expenses at 772 million euros, beating target of 790 million euros