Delta Lloyd can press ahead with rights issue vote -Dutch court
March 14, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Delta Lloyd can press ahead with rights issue vote -Dutch court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 14 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd can proceed with plans to ask shareholders to approve its 650 million euro ($723 million) share issue on March 16, a court ruled on Monday.

U.S. investor Highfields Capital and Taiwan’s Fubon , representing more than 17 percent of Delta Lloyd’s shares, had argued before the Amsterdam Enterprise Court that the capital increase was unnecessary and that shareholders had been inadequately informed.

$1 = 0.8999 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith

