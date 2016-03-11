Dutch central bank backs Delta Lloyd management on rights issue

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank threw its weight behind the management of Delta Lloyd in its battle to persuade some of its top shareholders to back a planned rights issue that the insurer says is needed to meet European capital rules.

“It is in the interests of Delta Lloyd Group and its stake holders that the Tier 1 capital of Delta Lloyd Group is strengthened,” the regulator said in a letter to management that was published on the insurer’s website on Friday. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexander Smith)