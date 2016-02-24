FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Largest Delta Lloyd investor opposes revised rights issue
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Largest Delta Lloyd investor opposes revised rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Highfields Capital, the largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd said on Wednesday it opposed a revised, lower rights issue of 650 million euros ($716 million) by the Dutch insurer.

Delta Lloyd said earlier it was lowering a targeted capital raise from an originally planned 1 billion euros.

“Nothing in today’s presentation changes Highfields’ intention to vote against the capital raise,” said Andrea Calise, a spokeswoman for Highfields Capital. ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.