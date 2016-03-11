Delta Lloyd says Dutch central bank, investor group VEB back plan

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer facing a rebellion by some shareholders against a 650 million euro ($725 million)rights issue, said on Friday the Netherlands’ central bank DNB and shareholders association VEB support its plan.

Shareholders Highfields Capital and Fubon, representing around 15 percent of Delta Lloyd’s shares, oppose the issue and have launched a lawsuit seeking to prevent a March 16 shareholder vote on whether to approve it.

In an emailed statement, Delta Lloyd said that the central bank said a postponement of the vote would be detrimental. VEB said in a statement on its website it supports the issue and opposes the lawsuit.

The hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled to take place on March 14. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith)