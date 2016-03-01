Delta Lloyd's largest investor launches campaign against share issue

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Highfields Capital, the largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd, launched a public campaign on Tuesday against plans by the management of the Dutch insurer to issue 650 million euros ($706 million) in new shares.

The move sets the scene for a showdown on March 16 when Delta Lloyd, the largest Dutch life insurer, will ask investors to approve its plan to meet Europe’s new Solvency II capital requirements.

Delta Lloyd’s stock has plummeted by more than 60 percent in the past year on capital concerns, making it the worst performer among Amsterdam’s blue chip shares.

In a presentation published on Tuesday, Highfields said Delta Lloyd’s solvency ratio was sufficient and the company’s management had downplayed its ability to generate capital.

Highfields, which has a 9.5 percent stake in Delta Lloyd, briefed the insurer’s chief executive and chief financial officer on its position earlier on Tuesday.

“We don’t comment on discussions with our shareholders and investors,” Delta Lloyd spokesman Maurice Piek said. “Highfields Capital’s stance has been known for some time and therefore there is nothing new under the sun.”

Delta Lloyd has asked shareholders to support the share issue because it says its year-end Solvency II ratio of 131 percent is too low. CEO Hans van Der Noordaa told Reuters it must be boosted for the benefit of not only shareholders, but also policy holders, creditors and regulator DNB.

In its presentation, Highfields argued Delta Lloyd’s solvency was already close to its target range of 140-180 percent, and a 100 percent ratio would represent the ability to pay all claims even in a perfect storm of dire business and economic conditions.

The company had underestimated the profitability of its banking operations and overestimated the amount of tax it must pay, according to the Highfields presentation.

The outcome of the March vote is far from certain. At latest count, shareholders representing slightly more than 20 percent planned to vote against, with 5 percent in favour. Positions of several key shareholders, including 7 percent owner Norges Bank, are unknown.

Dutch regulator DNB declines comment on individual insurers’ solvency. But it has signalled it would take action if the level fell below 100 percent and could restrict dividends even at current levels. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)