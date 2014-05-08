FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd posts 5 pct decline in first-quarter premiums
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd posts 5 pct decline in first-quarter premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Total gross written premiums 5 pct lower at eur 1.3 billion (Q1 2013: 1.4 billion euros)

* Life insurance GWP at 907 million euros (Q1 2013: 951 million euros)

* Group embedded value of 4.6 billion euros (year-end 2013: 4.4 billion euros)

* In group life our market share in annual premium new business increased, and we saw an excellent inflow of new mortgages - Chairman

* Business is performing well given market circumstances

* On track to achieve igd group solvency above 200% by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.