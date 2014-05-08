BRIEF-Delta Lloyd posts 5 pct decline in first-quarter premiums

May 8 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Total gross written premiums 5 pct lower at eur 1.3 billion (Q1 2013: 1.4 billion euros)

* Life insurance GWP at 907 million euros (Q1 2013: 951 million euros)

* Group embedded value of 4.6 billion euros (year-end 2013: 4.4 billion euros)

* In group life our market share in annual premium new business increased, and we saw an excellent inflow of new mortgages - Chairman

* Business is performing well given market circumstances

* On track to achieve igd group solvency above 200% by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: