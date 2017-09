June 6 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Delta Lloyd announces pricing of eur 750 million subordinated perpetual notes

* Coupon will be fixed at 4.375 pct until first call date and floating thereafter

* Application will be made to list notes on NYSE Euronext in Amsterdam

* Delta Lloyd expects offering to be settled on 13 June 2014