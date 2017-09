Aug 7 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* New business in annual life premiums up 46 pct to 183 million euros (half-year 2013: 126 million euros)

* Gross written premiums: -8 pct to 2.2 billion euros

* New mortgages up 53 pct to 564 million euros(half-year 2013: 370 million)

* Operational result -7 pct to 191 million euros (half-year 2013: 206 million euros