BRIEF-Delta Lloyd Q3 total gross written premiums fall 17 pct
November 6, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd Q3 total gross written premiums fall 17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv

* Delta Lloyd continued focus on profitable and organic growth

* Annual premiums up 25 pct

* Total gross written premiums 17 pct lower at 3.0 billion euros(Q3 2013: eur 3.6 billion)

* General insurance GWP at eur 1.0 billion (Q3 2013: eur 1.1 billion), due to strict underwriting

* Life insurance GWP at eur 1.9 billion (Q3 2013: eur 2.5 billion), due to higher volume of annual premiums, lower single premiums

* Group embedded value of eur 4.6 billion (year-end 2013: eur 4.4 billion)

* Chairman says aim to increase our IGD Group solvency ratio to more than 200 pct by end of year and to decrease premium on stock dividend to 2% at 2014 final dividend payment

* Strengthened our marked-to-market provisions for our customers by an additional eur 4.4 billion -chairman

* Terminated exclusive negotiations with a prospective buyer for Delta Lloyd Bank Belgium

* Negotiations terminated as they had not resulted in an acceptable agreement on price and conditions

* Plans to appoint Hans Van Der Noordaa as new chairman of Delta Lloyd’s executive board from 1 January 2015

* Hans Van Der Noordaa will succeed Niek Hoek, who will resign as Chairman on 1 January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

