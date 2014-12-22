BRIEF-Delta Lloyd seeks court ruling on DNB measures

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv :
* Delta Lloyd NV requests court ruling on DNB measures
* De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has fined Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering NV
* DNB has asked Delta Lloyd to “dismiss” its CFO by 1 January 2016 at the latest
* Review by Delta Lloyd’s supervisory board confirmed that the actions of Delta Lloyd were in line with its risk policy and that no regulation was violated
* Believes these measures are based on incorrect assumptions and considers them disproportionate
* To submit DNB’s measures to court and request rule on interpretation of facts and circumstances and conclusions, including “dismissal” of CFO and fine
* It is the intention of the supervisory board to soon nominate a chief risk officer
* Emiel Roozen, who was reappointed as CFO with DNB's approval on 22 may, will remain in office pending the legal proceedings