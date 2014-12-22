FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd seeks court ruling on DNB measures
December 22, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd seeks court ruling on DNB measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Delta Lloyd NV requests court ruling on DNB measures

* De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has fined Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering NV

* DNB has asked Delta Lloyd to “dismiss” its CFO by 1 January 2016 at the latest

* Review by Delta Lloyd’s supervisory board confirmed that the actions of Delta Lloyd were in line with its risk policy and that no regulation was violated

* Believes these measures are based on incorrect assumptions and considers them disproportionate

* To submit DNB’s measures to court and request rule on interpretation of facts and circumstances and conclusions, including “dismissal” of CFO and fine

* It is the intention of the supervisory board to soon nominate a chief risk officer

* Emiel Roozen, who was reappointed as CFO with DNB’s approval on 22 may, will remain in office pending the legal proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

