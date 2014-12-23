FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd clarifies position on DNB probe
#Financials
December 23, 2014

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd clarifies position on DNB probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV

* DNB investigation was focused on sound and ethical operational management as contained in sections 3:10 and 3:17 Dutch Financial Supervision Act

* Reassessed ‘suitability’ of Delta Lloyd’s CFO

* According to DNB Roozen was insufficiently aware in terms of competencies ‘helicopter view’ & judgment, independence and accountability

* Delta Lloyd and DNB have a different opinion regarding question if this was public information or information of a confidential nature Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

